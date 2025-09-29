'Teslaa Drives A Ford': Auto Giant's Clever Collab With Detroit Lions Rookie Wide Receiver

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Isaac Teslaa may not be one of the most recognizable NFL newcomers in 2025, but his one-handed highlight-reel catches are certainly helping. A collaboration with Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) might help soon, too.

What Happened: As a member of the Detroit Lions, Teslaa calls Ford Field home and plays in a league that counts Ford as a sponsor. The automaker took things one step further to make sure that when it comes to electric vehicles, Teslaa has eyes on Ford and not the vehicles that share a similarity with his name.

Teslaa showed up to Ford Field on Sunday in his new silver F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck that was gifted to him by the automaker. The wide receiver also sported a T-shirt that read "Teslaa Drives A Ford."

"Teslaa by name. Ford Electric by Choice," an Instagram post from Ford, Ford Electric and Teslaa reads.

The Detroit Free Press confirmed that Teslaa took ownership of the electric pickup truck over the weekend before driving it to Ford Field on Sunday.

"I was thrilled when Ford approached me," Teslaa said. "Growing up, I always dreamed of playing at Ford Field and now that I'm in the league, it feels full circle."

Teslaa said he has been "a Ford fan my whole life."

The rookie wide receiver grew up in Michigan and has also been noted for being a Lions fan his whole life.

While Teslaa has only two catches in the first four games of the NFL season, both were one-handed highlight-reel grabs, with one being good for a touchdown.

"Teslaa's electric NFL debut has caught everyone's attention — even Ford. Now, Ford is making sure that despite his last name, Teslaa's wheels are undeniably Ford," Ford spokesman Dan Barbossa said, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Why It's Important: The gift of the truck is a great marketing play by Ford and will likely further connect the automotive company to the Detroit Lions.

The team is currently owned by Sheila Ford Hamp, the daughter of William Clay Ford Sr., who bought the team in 1963. William Clay Ford Sr. is the grandson of Henry Ford, the founder of the automotive company. Hamp's brother Bill Ford is the executive chairman of Ford Motor Co.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is not big on marketing or making endorsement deals. The company's Cybertruck grew a strong following from celebrities, athletes and singers on its own, often generating strong attention on social media.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk frequently responds to posts from celebrities with Tesla vehicles. Perhaps he should have also paid attention to people with names similar to his company to make sure Ford wasn’t able to pounce on this clever collaboration.

For Ford, the gift of a truck less than $100,000 to Teslaa likely generated enough positive marketing and attention to provide a positive return on investment for the company in a short time.

The F-150 Lightning was the number six overall selling electric vehicle in the U.S. in 2024 with 33,510 units sold. The vehicle has outsold the Cybertruck in recent quarters and could climb the list in 2025 as the top-selling electric pickup truck in America.

