The 2025 Ryder Cup teed off at Bethpage State Park on Long Island Friday, drawing over 250,000 fans and expected to deliver a $200 million economic boost to New York State and surrounding businesses.

One of the world’s most prestigious golfing events, the Ryder Cup channels significant spending across hospitality, tourism, transportation and other sectors.

This year's Ryder Cup tickets sold for $750 on the primary market, about three times more than the 2023 Ryder Cup held in Italy, according to Joe Pompliano, host of Yahoo Finance’s Sports Report podcast.

He estimates tickets alone will generate between $125 million and $135 million, not including luxury hotels, restaurants and other accommodations in the area.

"They’re charging $175 for travel passes on the Long Island railroad this weekend. That’s going to generate probably $20 million or more." Pompliano said.

Sports Betting Stocks

The sports betting industry sees a substantial uptick during major events like the Ryder Cup, as millions wager on outcomes and player performances.

Sports betting platforms like DraftKings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) FanDuel run by Flutter Entertainment Plc (NYSE: FLUT) and BetMGM by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) are poised to benefit from the increased handle and engagement.

Given the Ryder Cup’s prominence, the betting companies typically see spikes in user activity and revenue which could translate to potential stock gains around and after the event.

Other Stocks Set to Benefit

Hospitality and travel stocks stand among the top beneficiaries. Major hotel chains like Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) and Hilton Hotels Corp. (NYSE: HLT) will likely see increased bookings in the region.

Food and beverage suppliers and ride-sharing companies such as Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) each benefit from attendee spending.

The event also helps drive retail sales of golf merchandise, providing a lift for sports retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS).

The economic ripple effect of the 2025 Ryder Cup extends beyond golf to sports betting platforms, hospitality providers, travel sectors, sponsors and retailers, making it a financial boon across many market segments.

Photo: Shutterstock