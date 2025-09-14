Mark Cuban Stands Up For Steve Ballmer In Clippers Scandal: 'Look, Even Rich Guys Can Be Stupid'

Mark Cuban, the minority owner of Dallas Mavericks, has come forward to defend Steve Ballmer, the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, in a controversy involving the Clippers and their star player, Kawhi Leonard.

The dispute revolves around allegations that Ballmer was scammed by environmental firm Aspiration.

Cuban has once again voiced his belief that Ballmer, who boasts a net worth of over $100 billion, was duped by Aspiration. Cuban maintains that Ballmer would not jeopardize his reputation or the future of the Clippers franchise by infringing NBA player salary regulations.

When a journalist brought up the issue, Cuban defended Ballmer, who had invested $50 million in Aspiration. Cuban depicted Ballmer as a victim, not a culprit, stating on the “Road Trippin'” podcast, “The scammers is where all the blame should start.”

“I mean, look, even rich guys can be stupid,” Cuban said.

According to the report by The Basketball Network, the NBA is currently probing whether Kawhi’s $28-million, no-work endorsement deal with Aspiration contravened the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Despite Ballmer’s successful stint as Microsoft’s CEO, Cuban highlighted that even affluent individuals can err, drawing from his own experience with unsuccessful investments. Ballmer has also publicly admitted that he was tricked by Aspiration.

The upcoming season for the Clippers hangs in the balance due to the ongoing scandal and fraud allegations. The final resolution of this issue is yet to be determined.

This controversy highlights the potential risks and pitfalls that high-profile investors like Ballmer can encounter, even with their vast experience and resources.

It also underscores the importance of due diligence in investment decisions, a lesson that resonates beyond the world of sports and into the broader business community.

The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for the Clippers’ future and the NBA as a whole.

