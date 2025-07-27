Shaquille O'Neal Once Got Roasted By Jimmy Kimmel: 'What's With The Rapping? You Can Barely Speak' — And Yes, It's Even Worse Than His Free Throws

The All-Star Comedy Roast of the early 2000s was the stage for a memorable face-off between basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal and comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

The event, renowned for its no-holds-barred humor, saw Kimmel taking shots at all attendees, including O’Neal.

Kimmel’s roast was filled with risqué genital jokes, some of which were directed at O’Neal. “I once walked in on Shaq in the steam room — his d— was so big I thought it was Muggsy Bogues in a fur hat,” Kimmel humorously remarked.

Kimmel didn’t stop at that, he also took aim at O’Neal’s ventures outside the basketball court, including his attempts at music and acting. “Seriously, what’s with the rapping? You can barely speak,” he said.

“As bad as Shaq’s free throw shooting is, anyone who thinks that’s the worst part of his game has obviously never heard him rap,” he jested.

Regardless of O’Neal’s platinum album, Kimmel didn’t pull any punches, even taking a dig at his speaking abilities.

O’Neal’s acting career was also not spared from Kimmel’s roasting. “People forget how bad his acting is,” Kimmel stated, alluding to O’Neal’s roles in movies like “Blue Chips,” “Kazaam,” and “Steel”.

Despite the roast, O’Neal, renowned for his quick wit, took the jabs in good humor. He has since participated in roasts himself, including one for Justin Bieber in 2015.

This event serves as a reminder of the camaraderie and humor that exists off the court, even among the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industry.

It also highlights the multifaceted talents and ventures of athletes like O’Neal, who have made their mark not only in sports, but also in music, acting, and comedy.

