Rapper Snoop Dogg once bid on an NHL franchise and while he missed out on owning the Ottawa Senators, he recently took a stake in a soccer team.

What Happened: Snoop Dogg recently took a stake in Welsh soccer club Swansea City, joining the list of celebrity owners who have stakes in soccer teams.

Swansea is owned by Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, who bought the club in 2024, according to a Sportico report.

Snoop Dogg will be a minority owner in the franchise and recently helped unveil the team's 2025-2026 home jerseys.

"My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City," Snoop Dogg said in a team announcement.

The 2025-2026 Championship season, which begins in August, will be the seventh straight to feature Swansea as one of the teams. Swansea was previously in the higher Premier League for several years before being relegated to the Championship League after the 2017-2018 season.

Swansea has struggled since moving down to the Championship League. The team finished 14th last season, 10th in 2022-2023 and 15th in 2021-2022. The team's best finish since being relegated was fourth in the 2020-2021 season.

Betting odds from sportsbook DraftKings Inc DKNG show Swansea with large odds to win the Championship league, with odds of +3,500, significantly behind league favorites Ipswich (+450) and Southampton (+550).

Celeb Owners: Media company Paramount Global PARAPARAA has the U.S. media rights to Championship games and could generate an increase in ratings thanks to some newer celebrity owners of teams in the league.

Among the most famous celebrity owners of Championship League teams are actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who bought Wrexham in 2020. The club has been promoted in three straight seasons and now joins the Championship seeking to win another promotion to the English Premier League.

Wrexham has been the subject of a docuseries following the celebrity ownership that has increased interest in the club. Actress Eva Longoria also owns a stake in Wrexham.

Championship team Birmingham City counts Tom Brady as a minority owner after he bought a stake in the team back in 2023.

Right now, the team co-owned by Snoop Dogg will compete against teams owned by Reynolds and Brady in the upcoming season. A future promotion by Snoop's team to the EPL could see him take on more celebrities.

Burnley, which gained promotion after the 2025-2026 season, counts former NFL star J.J. Watt among its investors.

Actor Michael B. Jordan owns a stake in Bournemouth.

Actors Russell Crowe and Will Ferrell are investors in Leeds United alongside NBA player Russell Westbook and golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

NBA superstar LeBron James is a part owner of Liverpool, an English Premier League club. James also owns stakes in the Boston Red Sox (MLB) and Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL).

Other examples of celebrities and athletes owning stakes in teams include:

Serena Williams: minority owner in Miami Dolphins (NFL), investor in Los Angeles Angel City (NWSL). Other Dolphins owners include Serena’s sister Venus Williams, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony and Fergie.

Women's soccer team Angel City’s investors include Natalie Portman, Mia Hamm, Billie Jean King, Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Christina Aguilera, Candace Parker, Lindsey Vonn and more.

Former soccer star David Beckham owns a stake in Inter Miami (MLS) and was instrumental in helping to bring Lionel Messi to the U.S. soccer league.

Current NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an investor in the Kansas City Royals (MLB), Sporting Kansas City (MLS) and Kansas City Current (NWSL).

