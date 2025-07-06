Once Powerless, Now Priceless: V.J. Edgecombe's Journey From No Electricity to $50.4M NBA Future

Valdez “V.J.” Edgecombe Jr., a young basketball player who once lived without electricity for seven years, is now on the verge of signing a contract worth $50.4 million.

What Happened: Edgecombe, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is expected to sign a lucrative contract with the Philadelphia 76ers soon.

The 19-year-old shooting guard comes from Bimini, a tiny island chain in The Bahamas, where he and his family grappled with basic necessities like food and electricity.

“I ain’t have no electricity — I lived off a generator for seven years,” Edgecombe shared in an interview with NBA TV. He attributed his success to his single mother, saying, “Seeing what she had to go through to feed us? It’s crazy.”

While Edgecombe has not yet finalized a contract with the 76ers, NBA rookie contracts are determined by draft position. The No. 3 slot carries a maximum contract of $50.4 million over four years, including two team option years.

Edgecombe, who played at Baylor University for one season, has already signed name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with companies including PSD Underwear and Panini America. He also recently formed a partnership with Adidas.

Also Read: Charlie Munger’s Financial Success Advice: ‘I Avoided Standard Ways Of Failing, Because My Game in Life Was Always To Avoid All Standard Ways of Failing’

Despite his potential earnings, Edgecombe has already contributed to his community, offering scholarships to his former school in The Bahamas, Gateway Christian Academy.

“I came to America to play basketball, knowing I’ve got to feed my family and all of that. That’s definitely helped me and the person that I am right now. Just work harder than everybody else,” Edgecombe expressed.

Why It Matters: Edgecombe’s journey from a life of hardship to the brink of an NBA contract is not just inspiring, but also highlights the transformative power of sports.

His story serves as a beacon of hope for young athletes facing similar adversities. Furthermore, his early philanthropic efforts underscore the potential of sports figures to drive positive change in their communities.

Read Next

Mark Cuban Reveals the Side Hustle He’d Start at 16 — And It Doesn’t Require a Degree

Image: Shutterstock/Zero99