Shaquille O'Neal Wants $50 Million From Lakers Following $10 Billion Sale

Shaquille O’Neal, the former Los Angeles Lakers star, wants a $50 million payout from the team following its recent sale. O’Neal, who was a key player in the Lakers’ success, believes he is entitled to a share of the $10 billion sale due to his contributions to the team’s victories.

What Happened: O’Neal, a four-time NBA champion, spent the majority of his career with the Lakers, winning three titles with the team. After his departure, the Lakers continued their success, with Kobe Bryant leading the team to back-to-back championships between 2008 and 2010.

The Lakers were recently sold to TWG Global TWO CEO Mark Walter for $10 billion, with the potential for the deal to increase. O’Neal, who was never a stakeholder, jokingly asked for a $50 million check during a recent podcast episode, citing his contributions to the team’s victories alongside Bryant and Magic Johnson.

O’Neal’s request comes after he revealed a career-defining regret in his autobiography, where he admitted to not following the advice of his coach, Phil Jackson, which could have potentially extended his career. O’Neal also disclosed that he was $80,000 in debt before playing his first NBA game, following a $1 million endorsement deal.

Why It Matters: This demand for a $50 million payout is the latest in a series of financial revelations from O’Neal. Despite his successful basketball career and lucrative endorsements, O’Neal has been open about his financial struggles, including his debt before his NBA debut.

This demand for a share of the Lakers’ sale could be seen as a reflection of O’Neal’s financial journey, as he continues to navigate the complexities of wealth and success.

