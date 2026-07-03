Amazon's Starlink Rival Leo Surpasses 390 Satellites After Atlas V Launch, Eyes Initial Service This Year

Latest Launch Pushes Leo Toward Early Service

Amazon’s latest batch of 29 satellites lifted off early Thursday from Florida on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, marking the company’s 14th mission in a broader push to deploy more than 3,200 satellites for internet coverage from space. Amazon said the launch brought the total number of deployed Leo satellites to 396.

"Still lots of work ahead – including raising all these new satellites to their assigned altitude," Amazon Leo chief Chris Weber said in a post on X. "But we’ve completed enough launches for initial service this yr, and future missions just add coverage and capacity."

Weber did not say where Amazon plans to start service. Reuters reported that initial service is expected near Earth’s north and south poles before spreading toward the equator as Amazon adds more satellites. Spaceflight analyst Jonathan McDowell counted 394 satellites in orbit out of 398 launched since April 2025.

Grounded Rockets Complicate Amazon’s Satellite Deployment Timeline

Amazon has been targeting a mid-2026 service start and has relied heavily on Atlas V, while other rockets it plans to use remain grounded. The company said Atlas V launched 224 Leo satellites with a 100% success rate across eight missions and will now give way to ULA’s Vulcan rocket.

Starlink’s Lead Tests Amazon’s Growing Broadband Ambitions

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Amazon stock ranks in the 95th percentile for Growth, although it shows a negative price trend in the Short term.

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