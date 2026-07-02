NASA's Jared Isaacman Says Blue Origin's New Glenn Recovery Is 'Beyond Impressive'

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said Blue Origin has devoted significant resources to cleaning up and rebuilding its launch pad after a late-May explosion of a New Glenn rocket, as the agency weighs how the setback could affect lunar missions tied to the Artemis program.

Isaacman Praises Blue Origin Recovery Work

NASA has a major stake in Blue Origin’s return to flight. The agency is counting on the company’s Mk. 1 lunar lander to carry cargo missions to the moon and its larger Mk. 2 lander to eventually ferry astronauts to the lunar surface. New Glenn was expected to play a central role in launching both vehicles.

New Glenn Still Remains Plan A

"They’re making great progress," Isaacman said. "So plan A is very much still to launch the Mk. 1 on New Glenn. They are very committed to getting back in the business of launching New Glenn before the end of the year. And Plan A is looking a lot better today than it was weeks ago, just based on the progress that the Blue Origin team is making."

Blue Origin Plans Crane-Based Relaunch

Limp said Blue Origin continues to investigate the anomaly. "The vehicle is highly instrumented with extensive data from multiple camera angles and sensors, giving us confidence in our ability to identify and correct the root cause," he wrote. "Early analysis points to the aft section of the first stage."

The blast destroyed the lightning tower and massive transporter-erector that moved and raised New Glenn. To speed the return, Limp said Blue Origin will not rebuild the same pad or construct a new transporter-erector. Instead, engineers plan to use a crane to lift the integrated stages onto the launch mount before adding the payload fairing.

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