SpaceX’s valuation has surpassed $2 trillion, creating millionaires across the company, including engineers, technicians, and everyone who received stock options as employees.

On the other hand, former employees of Blue Origin have expressed disappointment over the company’s unusual equity approach to Business Insider. The stock options program at Blue Origin only promised a payout if the company went public or was sold, and these options expired if these events did not occur within a decade.

A former Blue Origin employee who declined an offer from SpaceX said stock options were a major recruiting incentive for Blue Origin, but only later realized how restrictive the exercise rules were. Former employees also said frequent movement between Blue Origin and SpaceX fueled comparisons of the companies’ equity programs.

Despite the financial disparity between the two companies, some former Blue Origin employees have stated that the company offered higher salaries, better work-life balance, and more job security for engineers than SpaceX during the late 2010s.

Unlike other pre-IPO companies such as Stripe and OpenAI, which regularly let employees sell vested shares through secondary sales, Blue Origin has not offered similar liquidity opportunities, leaving many former employees with stock options they cannot currently cash out and that are effectively worthless.

In a 2016 email, Jeff Bezos cautioned Blue Origin employees to treat their stock options as “long-term lottery tickets” and not rely on them for financial planning. A decade later, that warning has proved prophetic, as many options have expired without a liquidity event, such as an IPO or company sale, required for employees to cash them out.

SpaceX completed the largest IPO in history, debuting at a nearly $1.78 trillion valuation before surging 19% on its first trading day to finish with a market value above $2 trillion.

Weeks before SpaceX’s IPO, Blue Origin suffered a rocket explosion during testing, despite Jeff Bezos recently signaling the company was ready to raise outside capital as it sought to narrow the gap with SpaceX.

However, following its recent NASA lunar contract wins, Blue Origin, on Wednesday, highlighted its Mars ambitions by unveiling the Blue Ring Mars Telecommunications Orbiter. CEO Dave Limp said the spacecraft is designed to provide propulsion and Earth communications while simplifying mission requirements for orbiters and surface assets on Mars.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.