Musk Confirms Starlink Deal With American

"Starlink coming to @AmericanAir next year!" Musk wrote on X.

The carrier’s Boeing aircraft are not currently part of the agreement and will continue using existing legacy Wi-Fi providers.

American Joins Airline Wi-Fi Arms Race

Starlink Drives SpaceX Growth Story

Starlink remains SpaceX’s primary economic engine, generating roughly 61% to 69% of total sales. The unit produced $11.39 billion in revenue last year, making it the company’s largest and most profitable division.

Musk has also said Starlink could one day carry most internet traffic, effectively making it "the Internet" as satellite capacity grows.

Fresh off its blockbuster IPO, SpaceX is expected to report its first earnings as a publicly traded company on August 17, according to Benzinga Pro data. The report will cover the second quarter of 2026 and marks the highly anticipated debut of official financials for the aerospace and tech giant.

Price Action: Shares of SPCX closed 0.98% higher on Tuesday at $156.11, and gained 0.54% in after-hours trading.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate SPCX stock has a negative price trend across short, medium and long term.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock.com