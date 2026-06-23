Schiff Says Musk Lost Buffett-Sized Fortune

"$SPCX fell 16.5% today. On paper, @elonmusk lost about $150 billion, more than Warren Buffett’s entire net worth. However, he’s still the world’s only trillionaire, so don’t feel sorry for him," Schiff wrote Monday on X.

Despite the drop, Musk’s net worth remains well above $1 trillion, a threshold he crossed after SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO.

SpaceX Slide Wipes Out Massive Market Value

SpaceX closed down 16.43% at $154.60 Monday, extending a multi-day decline. The company has shed more than $400 billion in market value and fallen to seventh among the world’s most valuable companies, with a market capitalization of nearly $2.04 trillion.

Investors Still Bet On Musk’s SpaceX Vision

Meanwhile, SpaceX also announced a senior unsecured notes offering on Monday and disclosed it had $100.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 19.

Bullish investors are still betting Musk can drive long-term returns at SpaceX. The company posted a $4.9 billion net loss in 2025 and lost $4.28 billion in the first quarter. But many investors who bought after the debut have seen most gains vanish in the pullback.

Even so, the IPO made Musk the world’s first trillionaire, minted thousands of new millionaires, according to a New York Times report and pushed some shareholder stakes above $1 billion.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, SpaceX stock provides an unfavorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: SpaceX shares were up 1.42% to $156.80 during the after-hours trading session on Monday.

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