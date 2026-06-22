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SpaceX logo on a mobile phone screen with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk silhouette in the background. Indonesia - May 9, 2025
June 22, 2026 6:29 AM 2 min read

SpaceX Rally Loses Steam, Stock Declines 5% In Pre-Market

Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX) have declined 5.13% in premarket trading on Monday, following a two-day selloff after the company’s record-breaking initial public offering (IPO).

The company also scored one out of 10 in MSCI’s controversies category, receiving an “orange flag” for indirect involvement in one or more severe ongoing controversies.

SpaceX Faces Growing Selling Pressure

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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