Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX) have declined 5.13% in premarket trading on Monday, following a two-day selloff after the company’s record-breaking initial public offering (IPO).

The company also scored one out of 10 in MSCI’s controversies category, receiving an “orange flag” for indirect involvement in one or more severe ongoing controversies.

SpaceX Faces Growing Selling Pressure

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