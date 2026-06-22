MSCI Rating Shadows SpaceX Post IPO Rally

According to MSCI, ESG is an industry-relative risk framework that measures how well a company manages financially relevant sustainability risks and opportunities.

The rating came just before SpaceX’s record public debut, when the company raised $75 billion and closed its first day of trading up more than 19%.

Controversy Score Adds To SpaceX Governance Concerns

SpaceX also scored one out of 10 in MSCI’s controversies category and received an "orange flag." MSCI assigns that score to companies with indirect involvement in one or more very severe ongoing controversies, or direct involvement in one or more severe ongoing controversies.

The company, which includes Starlink, its space operations and AI startup xAI, scored 3.2 out of 10 on MSCI’s governance metrics. The system starts companies at 10 and deducts points for corporate governance flags.

Benzinga reached out to SpaceX and MSCI for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Musk Has Long Criticized ESG Ratings

ESG ratings have long angered Musk. After Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was removed from the S&P 500 ESG Index in 2022, Musk called ESG a "scam" that had been "weaponized by phony social justice warriors.”

Since SpaceX filed for its IPO, critics have questioned its share structure, limited shareholder rights, insider control, possible conflicts of interest, board independence and pay oversight.

Price Action: SpaceX stock fell 1.84% in overnight trading last Thursday after closing 3.56% lower at $185.00 during Thursday’s regular trading session.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, SPCX stock exhibits a poor price trend across short-, medium-, and long-term horizons.

Photo Courtesy: Samuel Boivin on Shutterstock.com