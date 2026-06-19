Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said on Thursday that it’s becoming easier to build data centers in orbit around Earth than to build them on Earth.

‘Freedom Is Always On The Frontier’

In an X post, Armstrong blamed “excessive regulation” for harming progress on Earth.

“It’s more efficient to fly to outer space than to try and build on land,” the cryptocurrency billionaire said. “Freedom is always on the frontier.”

Armstrong argued that the U.S. Constitution overlooked mechanisms to restrain “unchecked” regulations and government spending, and that any future frameworks should address these gaps.

“I’ve been slowly collecting proposals for how that could work. Might do a post on it at some point,” Armstrong said.

‘You Can Scale A Trillion Times More’

Elon Musk joined the discussion, agreeing that space-based computing is inevitable because it offers a “trillion times” more scale than anything possible on Earth.

Space Computing Is The Future?

Orbital compute refers to computers and servers that operate aboard satellites or space stations in Earth’s orbit.

The aerospace giant said earlier this month that it plans to launch initial demonstrations of space-based artificial intelligence computing infrastructure by late 2027.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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