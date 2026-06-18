Black Says Meme Stock Dynamic May Be Ending

"I have resisted commenting on SPCX as it acts more like a meme stock than one driven by fundamentals," Black wrote on X, referring to SpaceX. He added that the dynamic "may be ending."

Black said the stock's 50% rally from its $135 initial public offering price reflected a market with few ways to sell or short the shares. IPO buyers faced lockup limits, borrowable stock for short selling was scarce, and put options were not available until Tuesday.

"While many SPCX bulls screamed ‘I told you so' when the stock was soaring, the reality was there were few outlets for selling," Black wrote.

Lockups And Short Access Become Key Tests

He said investors should revisit SpaceX's performance after lockups begin expiring in August and traders can more easily take bearish positions.

Steve Grasso, CEO of Grasso Global, pushed back on X against fears around an accelerated lockup release. He said another 10% of eligible insider shares would become available only if SpaceX closes at or above $175.50, or 30% above its IPO price, on at least five of the 10 straight trading days before second-quarter earnings. Even then, he said, the August lockup schedule would remain, with the first unlock rising from 20% to 30%.

Options Debut Triggers First SpaceX Pullback

SpaceX's market value fell from $2.66 trillion on Tuesday to $2.57 trillion on Wednesday. Morningstar analyst Nicolas Owens estimates fair value at $780 billion, less than one-third of that level.

Price Action: SpaceX shares fell 4.95% on Wednesday to $191.82, climbing 1.75% to $195.17 in after-hours trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show SPCX stock has a positive price trend across the short, medium and long-term.

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