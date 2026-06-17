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Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, PayPal, OpenAI, and Twitter, is a media personality. New York, US - 03 Apr 2025
June 17, 2026 4:32 AM 3 min read

Elon Musk Says Dollars Will Be Replaced By 'Mass & Energy,' Reaffirms Lunar Factories, Mass Drivers For AI Goals

Elon Musk Touts Lunar Factories, Mass Drivers

Musk, responding to Stephenson, touted building factories on the Moon. “It would require manufacturing solar panels & radiators on the Moon and launching them into deep space with a mass driver,” he said.

However, he then stated that “conventional money” would become irrelevant long before the milestone is achieved. “Mass & energy will take the place of dollars,” Musk said.

SpaceX’s Rally, Musk’s Trillion-Dollar Fortune

While Musk has, on several occasions, said that money would become irrelevant in the future, SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and its recent stock rallies have solidified his position as the richest person on the planet.

Meme Stock Concerns?

SpaceX’s IPO has sparked a retail investor rush, with the stock’s retail turnover exceeding $7 million in the first 10 minutes of the trading session on Monday.

However, the stock’s rally has sparked concerns among investors about SpaceX becoming a meme stock, with analysts like Jim Cramer pointing to SPCX trading like a “meme stock.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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