Gerber Says SpaceX Owns Musk Narrative

"No one wants to talk about Tesla anymore. Just SpaceX SpaceX. Why blame them, it is a more exciting story…" Gerber wrote on X.

Tesla SpaceX Merger Chatter Remains Mostly Speculative

Cramer said on X that he would "hate to see a meme stock—what SpaceX stock has become—walked to the size of NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) over a series of overnight moves with no sellers."

Meme Stock Warnings Follow Record IPO

Anthony Pompliano took the opposite view, calling SpaceX "the first mega meme stock." He argued Musk could use the attention and capital to pursue projects such as Mars settlement, satellite internet and broader access to intelligence.

Pompliano also said Sunday that Musk should merge Tesla and SpaceX, giving public investors one vehicle to back what he called "this generation's greatest entrepreneur."

SpaceX went public last Friday after raising $75 billion in the largest IPO on record. The stock opened at $150 and reached $176.52 on its first day of trading.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.58% lower on Tuesday at $404.66, falling another 0.45% to $402.85 in after-hours trading. Meanwhile, SpaceX shares climbed 4.83% higher on Tuesday to $201.80, climbing by another 2.06% to $205.95 in after-hours trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show SPCX stock has a positive price trend across the short, medium and long-term.

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