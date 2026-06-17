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NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, USA — February 20 2025: Elon Musk speaks with Newsmax Host Rob Schmitt on day 1 of the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference.
June 17, 2026 1:34 AM 3 min read

Elon Musk's SpaceX Dominates Retail Trading, But Analyst Sees Echoes Of The Meme Stock Era

Retail Demand Shoots Up

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, The Kobeissi Letter said that since Monday, retail investors have bought as much SpaceX as “every other US single stock combined in the entire prior week.”

Retail investors bought over $93 million worth of the commercial space flight company’s stock, the post said, which accounted for “~73% of all retail single-stock purchases during the day.”

“Retail appetite for risk shows no signs of slowing,” the post said, pointing towards SpaceX retail turnover exceeding $7 million during the first 10 minutes on Monday.

SpaceX A Meme Stock?

Charlie Billelo, an executive at investment firm Creative Planning, cautioned against SpaceX’s rise while acknowledging that he has received criticism for his “cautionary” approach to SPCX. “Last time I saw this was in 2021 when I was warning about the meme stock/SPAC/ARKK manias,” he said.

A meme stock is a stock that gains popularity among retail investors (ordinary Americans in this case) through social media hype. GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is a prominent example of a meme stock.

Elon Musk’s Trillion-Dollar Run

However, not everyone has been bullish on SpaceX, with Keith Snyder, an analyst at CFRA, initiating coverage on SPCX with a Sell rating and a $115 price target, implying roughly 46% downside from current levels.

Price Action: SpaceX shares were up 2.06% to $205.95 during the after-hours session on Tuesday.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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