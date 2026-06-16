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Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX at VIVA Technology in 2023 | Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
June 16, 2026 2:03 AM 4 min read

Elon Musk's Net Worth Exceeds $1.3 Trillion As SpaceX Surpasses Microsoft, Amazon In Market Value

Elon Musk Now Worth Over $1.3 Trillion

In a post on the social media platform X, The Kobeissi Letter quoted a previous post it made that outlined SpaceX’s recent rally and that SpaceX raised $85.9 billion via the overallotment option for the IPO.

“Tonight’s move in SpaceX stock, $SPCX, pushes Elon Musk’s net worth above $1.3 trillion,” the new post said, adding that Musk’s fortune had surpassed “the market cap of all but 12 public companies in the world.”

SpaceX Surpasses Microsoft

“SpaceX’s market cap crossed above $3 trillion today in after hours trading,” he said, which exceeded the “market cap of Amazon ($2.65 trillion) & Microsoft ($2.97 trillion).”

The investor then shared revenue figures for all three companies, with Microsoft’s revenue coming in at $318 billion, with a net income of $125 billion. Amazon reported a revenue of $743 billion, with a net income of $91 billion.

Meanwhile, SpaceX had a revenue of $19 billion, but its net income was -$9 billion, according to the investor’s post. The commercial space flight giant had reported a loss of approximately $4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Jumps $165 Billion

Meanwhile, the SpaceX rally resulted in Musk’s net worth jumping approximately $165 billion, which is more than the net worths of billionaires like Bernard Arnault, who is the CEO of Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton, among others, according to the Forbes Billionaire list.

However, not everyone has been as positive about the commercial space flight giant, with economist Robert Reich calling the IPO the “universe’s largest Ponzi scheme.”

According to Benzinga Edge rankings, SpaceX provides a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: SpaceX shares were up 3.49% to $199.21 during the after-hours trading session on Monday.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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