Elon Musk said Sunday that becoming a quadrillionaire is "not impossible," but suggested such wealth would require factories on the Moon and Mars and a future economy no longer measured in dollars.

Musk Says Space Factories Are Required

Musk made the comment in response to a post on X noting that he would need another $998.9 trillion to reach the quadrillionaire milestone.

"Not impossible, but definitely requires factories on the Moon and Mars to achieve," Musk wrote. "By then, I don't think dollars will be used as currency. Just mass and energy."

SpaceX IPO Makes Musk First Trillionaire

The latest exchange followed a historic weekend for Musk. SpaceX went public Friday on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, selling 555.6 million shares at $135 each and raising $75 billion in the largest IPO on record. The stock opened at $150, rose as high as $176.52 and closed its first session at $160.95, up 19%. The move valued SpaceX at more than $2.1 trillion and made it the sixth-most valuable public company in the United States.

Forbes estimated the debut pushed Musk's fortune to about $1.1 trillion, making him the world's first trillionaire.

Moon City Vision Remains Highly Speculative

Earlier on Sunday, Musk made another bold forecast for SpaceX. "I think SpaceX might be able to reach approximately $1T revenue in 2030," he wrote on X.

Musk has long prioritized Mars settlement, but his recent comments have expanded that vision to "Moon City," lunar factories and off-Earth infrastructure for artificial intelligence and manufacturing.

The targets remain highly speculative. SpaceX still depends on Starship's full reusability, large-scale launch economics and technologies that have not yet been commercially proven.

According to Benzinga's Edge Rankings, SpaceX stock currently exhibits a weaker price trend across short-, medium-, and long-term horizons.

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