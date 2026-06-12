GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson on Thursday said that the Iranian government’s adding Elon Musk-led SpaceX to its target list is a smart move for Tehran.

Iran To Target SpaceX?

In a post on X, Johnson said that Iran targeting SpaceX infrastructure was smart for Iranians because “the stock market melting higher is literally ALL US politicians care about.”

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“We see it as the only vertically-integrated AI company with the required capital, data, LLMs, hardware, manufacturing and engineering talent," the bank said in the investor note.

Black also warned against SpaceX’s valuation, calling the company "richly valued" in his post on X. The investor also mentioned that he would avoid the IPO and wait until the stock value stabilized.

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