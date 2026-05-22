Starfighters Space Shares Rise On STARLAUNCH Progress And New Institutional Investment

Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE:FJET) shares traded higher in Friday's premarket session after announcing a strategic equity investment.

The launch system developer announced a $17.5 million investment tied to its STARLAUNCH commercialization plans.

Capital Raise Supports STARLAUNCH Expansion

The funding, led by global institutional investors, will support operational expansion, infrastructure development, and advancement of the company's STARLAUNCH platform.

The capital will accelerate launch readiness while supporting broader space launch operations across commercial space access markets.

The private placement is expected to close on or about May 27, 2026, subject to customary conditions. Cantor is serving as the exclusive placement agent.

Starlaunch Program Advances

Investor sentiment appeared supported by recent progress on the Starlaunch program. The company said Starlaunch I wind tunnel testing validated key system dynamics, reducing technical risk and supporting flight testing and near-term commercial missions.

Starfighters Space is also advancing Starlaunch II, targeting a space demonstration flight within 18 to 24 months, pending regulatory approvals and execution milestones.

"This financing represents a strong endorsement of our platform and long-term strategy," CEO Tim Franta said.

"With the STARLAUNCH platform defining our path to space, this capital allows us to accelerate execution, expand operational capabilities, and position the Company to meet growing commercial demand for responsive space access."

The company, based at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, operates F-104 jets and is building infrastructure for orbital space launch. The $17.5 million investment supports launch readiness, infrastructure, and flight operations as Starfighters Space scales its platform.

Price Action

Starfighters Space shares were up 1.98% at $5.25 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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