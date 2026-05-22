Investor Gary Black said on Thursday that he is not eager to buy into SpaceX's expected initial public offering, arguing that the Elon Musk-led rocket and satellite company appears too expensive at a valuation that may approach $1.75 trillion.

Black Questions SpaceX's IPO Valuation

"Not that interested in $SPCX," Black, managing partner at The Future Fund LLC, wrote on X. "I don't know of any $2T market cap companies that trade at 300x EBiTDA. Given all the hype, likely to be way overpriced. Will be more interested after it falls by 50%."

Black criticized the premium embedded in the expected IPO valuation, saying investors who buy a company at about 300 times EBITDA leave little room for fundamental upside at the listing price.

Retail Investors Get Caution On IPO

Bulls And Skeptics Split On SpaceX

Other valuation experts have raised similar concerns. Aswath Damodaran of New York University valued SpaceX at about $1.22 trillion, roughly one-third below the expected IPO pricing, while still calling the company extraordinary.

SpaceX's filing showed both scale and strain. The company generated $18.67 billion in revenue in 2025 and $6.58 billion in adjusted EBITDA. Reuters reported that the space venture lost $4.28 billion in the first quarter of 2026, with its AI division accounting for $2.47 billion of the losses.

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