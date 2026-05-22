Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Elon Musk is the founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX. Elon Musk, SpaceX.
May 22, 2026 12:22 AM 2 min read

SpaceX Calls Off Starship V3 Launch, Elon Musk Says 'Another' Attempt Tomorrow Provided This Problem Is Fixed Tonight

SpaceX scrubbed the first launch of its third-generation Starship rocket system from its Starbase headquarters in Texas on Thursday, delaying a high-stakes test of Elon Musk's upgraded vehicle as the company moves toward a potentially record-setting public listing.

Launch Scrubbed Seconds Before Liftoff

The company called off the launch seconds before liftoff after multiple countdown pauses tied to fuel temperature and pressure readings. Musk said on X that a hydraulic pin on one of the launch tower's giant mechanical arms "did not retract" as designed. "If that can be fixed tonight, there will be another launch attempt tomorrow," he said.

Reuters reported that SpaceX is preparing another attempt during a 90-minute window opening at 5:30 p.m. Central time Friday. The uncrewed Starship V3, equipped with dozens of upgrades for rapid Starlink launches and NASA moon missions, was designed as a key test after months of delays and redesign work.

Starship V3 Carries Big Ambitions

The flight would mark the debut of Starship V3. SpaceX said in its IPO prospectus on Wednesday that the vehicle "is designed to deliver 100 metric tons to Earth's orbit in a fully reusable configuration while enabling rapid turnaround times akin to commercial aviation."

IPO Pressure Raises Stakes Further

The scrub could weigh on investor confidence ahead of what Reuters described as a possible $1.75 trillion IPO.

Photo Courtesy: Creative Salim on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved