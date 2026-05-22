SpaceX scrubbed the first launch of its third-generation Starship rocket system from its Starbase headquarters in Texas on Thursday, delaying a high-stakes test of Elon Musk's upgraded vehicle as the company moves toward a potentially record-setting public listing.

Launch Scrubbed Seconds Before Liftoff

The company called off the launch seconds before liftoff after multiple countdown pauses tied to fuel temperature and pressure readings. Musk said on X that a hydraulic pin on one of the launch tower's giant mechanical arms "did not retract" as designed. "If that can be fixed tonight, there will be another launch attempt tomorrow," he said.

Reuters reported that SpaceX is preparing another attempt during a 90-minute window opening at 5:30 p.m. Central time Friday. The uncrewed Starship V3, equipped with dozens of upgrades for rapid Starlink launches and NASA moon missions, was designed as a key test after months of delays and redesign work.

Starship V3 Carries Big Ambitions

The flight would mark the debut of Starship V3. SpaceX said in its IPO prospectus on Wednesday that the vehicle "is designed to deliver 100 metric tons to Earth's orbit in a fully reusable configuration while enabling rapid turnaround times akin to commercial aviation."

IPO Pressure Raises Stakes Further

The scrub could weigh on investor confidence ahead of what Reuters described as a possible $1.75 trillion IPO.

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