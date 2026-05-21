Elon Musk Says 'This Will Be Awesome' As NASA Unveils Moon Base Plans

Elon Musk Reacts To NASA Moonbase Update

NASA took to the social media platform X, confirming the agency’s plans for a moon base. NASA said that the base “will serve as a habitat where astronauts live and work during long-term science missions.” The agency also said that it would be breaking down its lunar mission during a live news event next week on Tuesday, May 26.

“This will be awesome!!” Musk said, quoting NASA’s post. The billionaire had earlier shared that the company was focusing on developing a self-growing city on the moon, estimating that the goal could be achieved in less than 10 years on the Moon compared to Mars.

SpaceX had earlier also shared that it has shifted its focus from Mars to missions targeting the Moon’s surface. The company is said to be targeting an uncrewed mission to the Lunar surface by 2027.

Jared Isaacman Hails NASA’s Next Chapter

Isaacman added that NASA would be announcing the first steps towards the agency’s “surface capabilities” on the Moon, as well as mobility. “Preparation for the first Moon Base is well underway,” he said.

SpaceX IPO

Meanwhile, SpaceX is getting ready for its IPO, which will take place in June and see the company trade stocks on the Nasdaq under the ticker “SPCX.”

SpaceX, in its S-1 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), outlined that it sees a $28.5 trillion opportunity for the company across various sectors, with the largest opportunity in artificial intelligence and Starlink.

The IPO will also see Musk retaining significant control over SpaceX, holding 85.1% in combined voting power. Musk is also expected to own 12.3% of Class A shares and 93.6% of Class B shares.

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