Elon Musk said on Wednesday that SpaceX is now selling artificial intelligence computing power at "significant scale," pointing to an expanded agreement that gives Anthropic access to the company's Colossus data center capacity as the space venture prepares for a public listing.

Musk Says SpaceX Is Selling AI Compute

"As the recently expanded partnership with @AnthropicAI demonstrates, @SpaceX is offering AI compute as a service at significant scale," Musk wrote on X. "We are in discussions with other companies to do the same. Over time, especially with orbital data centers, we expect to serve AI at extremely high scale."

Anthropic Deal Could Lift AI Segment

SpaceX said in the filing that it expects more agreements to sell AI compute to outside customers. "We expect to enter into additional similar services contracts," the company said, adding, "We have sufficient capacity to provide compute for our own AI models, including support of our training and inference demands, and to satisfy the obligations under these agreements."

Reuters reported that the Anthropic deal could boost SpaceX's AI segment, which remains unprofitable. The unit lost about $2.5 billion from operations in the March quarter on revenue of $818 million, the IPO filing showed.

Orbital Data Centers Shape AI Strategy

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