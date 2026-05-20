SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says that satellite-based artificial intelligence computing is simpler than what the industry thinks, as talks of datacenters in Space gather steam.

Orbital Datacenters In Focus

In an interview with Forbes on Tuesday, Musk said that datacenters in space were “much easier” than people might think, adding that SpaceX already had over 10,000 satellites in orbit. “In the future with Starship, we’ll be launching over 10,000 per year,” Musk said, touting enhanced capabilities compared to current iterations of the satellites.

“The way to access power that’s far beyond anything on Earth is space,” the billionaire said, adding that the company’s calculations suggested 1 TW of AI compute satellites annually being launched from Earth.

SpaceX Picks Goldman Sachs For IPO

SpaceX will be targeting a valuation of $1.75 trillion in the IPO, aiming to raise over $75 billion through its listing. SpaceX is also reportedly targeting a listing on the Nasdaq.

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