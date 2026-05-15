Elon Musk Says 'Space Is The Only Way' After Jensen Huang Warns AI Could Soon Need 1,000x More Energy

Space Is The Only Way

User @TheChiefNerd posted a clip on X that showed Huang sharing that the amount of energy needed for AI compute exceeded current capacity. “The amount of energy that we need for computing is probably 1,000x more than we currently have,” Huang said.

The NVIDIA CEO can also be seen saying that renewable, sustainable sources were crucial to increase energy output for datacenters.

Responding to the user, Musk shared his take on Huang’s comments about rising energy needs. “Space is the only way,” he said, reaffirming his orbital datacenter goals.

Elon Musk’s Orbital Datacenter Ambitions

SpaceX’s Management-Favorable Structure

The officials called the IPO “the most management-favorable governance structure,” as well as raised questions about Musk's leadership of SpaceX, Tesla, xAI, The Boring Co. and Neuralink.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock