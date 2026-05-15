Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, USA — February 20 2025: Elon Musk speaks with Newsmax Host Rob Schmitt on day 1 of the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference.
May 15, 2026 3:50 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk Says 'Space Is The Only Way' After Jensen Huang Warns AI Could Soon Need 1,000x More Energy

Space Is The Only Way

User @TheChiefNerd posted a clip on X that showed Huang sharing that the amount of energy needed for AI compute exceeded current capacity. “The amount of energy that we need for computing is probably 1,000x more than we currently have,” Huang said.

The NVIDIA CEO can also be seen saying that renewable, sustainable sources were crucial to increase energy output for datacenters.

Responding to the user, Musk shared his take on Huang’s comments about rising energy needs. “Space is the only way,” he said, reaffirming his orbital datacenter goals.

Elon Musk’s Orbital Datacenter Ambitions

SpaceX’s Management-Favorable Structure

The officials called the IPO “the most management-favorable governance structure,” as well as raised questions about Musk's leadership of SpaceX, Tesla, xAI, The Boring Co. and Neuralink.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved