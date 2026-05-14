by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Elon Musk said Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) passed on integrating SpaceX's Starlink internet because the carrier wanted passengers to use a branded login portal, while Starlink insisted on a seamless connection that works without one.

Musk responded on X to a post by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) investor Sawyer Merritt about Delta's decision, writing, "SpaceX requires that there be no annoying ‘portal' to use Starlink. Starlink WiFi must just work effortlessly every time, as though you were at home. Delta wanted to make it painful, difficult and expensive for their customers. Hard to see how that is a winning strategy."

Delta ultimately chose Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Leo satellite network. Amazon said Delta will begin installing Leo on 500 aircraft in 2028, offering high-speed, low-latency, gate-to-gate Wi-Fi free for SkyMiles members. Delta reasoned that the agreement builds on its relationship with Amazon Web Services, which already supports parts of the airline's technology operations.

The choice puts Delta on a different path from rivals that have embraced Starlink. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) , Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) , Hawaiian Airlines, and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) have all moved to use Starlink for in-flight internet, with Alaska saying it would begin installing Starlink in 2026 and bring it to its full fleet by 2027.