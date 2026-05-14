Musk Says Delta Wanted A Portal
Starlink's airline model, according to the company’s website, emphasizes a direct, portal-free connection, free onboard access and visible Starlink branding. Delta's Delta Sync strategy, by contrast, centers on a branded digital experience tied to SkyMiles and the airline's broader customer platform, making the two approaches difficult to reconcile.
Delta Turns To Amazon Leo Instead
Starlink Scale Gives SpaceX An Edge
Amazon Leo remains far behind Starlink in scale. Reuters reported Amazon had launched 214 satellites since April 2025 and planned to start commercial service soon in small regions before expanding as its constellation grows. Amazon says Leo has deployed more than 200 satellites, while Starlink has more than 10,000 satellites and over 10 million customers.
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