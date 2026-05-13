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Elon Musk
May 13, 2026 1:58 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk Wants To Build 'Most Advanced' Spaceports Across The US And World As Starship Aims For Thousands Of Flights Each Year

SpaceX is scouting possible U.S. and overseas locations to build new "spaceports," CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday, as the company prepares for a future in which its massive Starship rocket could launch thousands of times a year.

Musk Says SpaceX Seeks New Spaceports

Musk took to X to state, "SpaceX is considering several locations domestically and internationally to build the world's most advanced spaceports!" He quoted a post from SpaceX that said the company intends to launch Starship frequently, targeting thousands of flights a year, and will need many viable launch sites to support that cadence.

Unlike traditional expendable rockets, SpaceX claims that it built Starship for rapid reuse with limited refurbishment between flights. The company says that the capability can cut launch costs and support a much higher flight rate. The fully reusable system can carry more than 100 metric tons of cargo and remains central to Musk's long-term plans for Mars colonization, satellite deployment and rapid global transportation.

Starship Ambitions Drive Infrastructure Push

Reuters reported that Musk has previously described future spaceports as operating more like airports, with multiple launches a day and quick rocket turnaround times.

The expansion push comes as SpaceX targets a June listing that could become the world's biggest initial public offering. Reuters has reported that the company aims to raise up to $75 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion.

SpaceX Readies Next Starship Test Flight

SpaceX said Starship's 12th test flight, scheduled for May 19, will debut next-generation versions of the rocket, Super Heavy booster and Raptor engines as it tests upgrades aimed at full and rapid reusability.

Photo: Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock.com

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