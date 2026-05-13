Elon Musk Calls Fully Reusable Rockets A 'Crazy Hard Problem' As SpaceX Pushes Starship V4

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has outlined that engine reliability is a crucial aspect for rocket reusability, being equally important to heat shield integrity.

‘Crazy Hard Problem’

Responding to user @GeniusGTX on X, who had shared a clip of Musk illustrating the importance of heat shields and figuring out a way to make reusable heat shields on rockets.

“High-cycle, reliable engine reflight without replacement, refurbishment or laborious inspection is about the same degree of difficulty as a rapidly reusable heat shield,” Musk said in his response.

Musk then shared that there were “thousands” of other smaller challenges on the entire rocket structure that could affect the rocket’s functions. “This is a crazy hard problem,” he said.

Starship V4 To Be Longer

In a separate response, this time to a post by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley which hailed the Starship V3 being the tallest rocket ever built. “V4 will be 15% to 20% longer,” Musk said, teasing enhanced capabilities of the Starship V4 rocket.

Last year, Musk had said that the V4 rocket would also boast enhanced load-carrying capacity. He had shared that the V4 rocket would feature a booster height of 81 meters (265 feet) and a ship height of 61 meters (200 feet).

SpaceX’s Orbital Datacenter Push

However, SpaceX, in its filings ahead of next month’s IPO, has cautioned investors that orbital datacenters and Mars colonies rely on “unproven” technology and may not be commercially viable.

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