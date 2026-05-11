Draper Praises Bhatt's Big Space Bet

"WOW… just WOW! As you all know, I love BIG ideas," Draper wrote on X. "When @BaijuBhatt first came to me about Robinhood, I thought it was extraordinary that he wanted to take on Wall Street. Now he wants to conquer AI, Space, and Energy…!" He added, "Well, if anyone is going to do this, I am betting on THIS guy! I am proud to be in the first round of investments in both of your startups. Go get’em @CowboySpaceCorp."

Aetherflux Pivoted Toward Orbital Computing

Bhatt says that limited launch capacity pushed the company toward developing its own rockets. Cowboy Space expects its first launch before the end of 2028 and plans to build data centers directly into the rocket's second stage, so the upper stage becomes the satellite once in orbit.

Rocket Plans Challenge SpaceX And Blue Origin

The strategy puts Cowboy Space on a collision course with SpaceX and Blue Origin, though Bhatt believes that the market is large enough for several winners. He told TechCrunch, "The prize here, and the size of this market, is big enough that there’s room for many players to succeed."

Cowboy Space has hired former Blue Origin propulsion engineer Warren Lamont and former SpaceX launch director Tyler Grinnell. The company is also developing its own rocket engine while still planning a previously announced satellite launch aboard a SpaceX rocket later this year.

Photo by Andrei Armiagov via Shutterstock