Elon Musk May Have Found SpaceX's Next Cash Machine

SpaceX already launches rockets. It already operates one of the world's largest satellite internet businesses, Starlink. Now Elon Musk may be turning it into something else entirely: an AI infrastructure landlord.

And the scale is difficult to ignore.

The Colossus cluster reportedly houses roughly 220,000 Nvidia GPUs and more than 300 megawatts of power capacity, putting it closer to hyperscaler-scale infrastructure than a traditional corporate AI lab.

SpaceX Is Already More Than A Rocket Company

For years, investors viewed launches as the center of the SpaceX story. But Starlink quietly changed the economics of the business.

The satellite internet unit is estimated to have generated roughly $10 billion-$12 billion in revenue last year, accounting for the majority of SpaceX's overall business. Launch services, while still massive, increasingly look like the infrastructure supporting the larger Starlink ecosystem.

Now AI may be creating a third layer.

Musk recently posted that xAI would eventually be folded into "SpaceXAI," potentially combining rockets, satellites and AI infrastructure under one umbrella.

The New AI Trade May Be Compute Landlords

The Anthropic deal hints at something bigger happening across Silicon Valley.

As AI training and inference costs explode, frontier labs are scrambling for Nvidia GPU capacity wherever they can find it. That is starting to turn large-scale compute clusters into monetizable assets in their own right.

In other words, SpaceX may not just be competing in AI anymore. It may be renting the infrastructure that powers it.

That changes the framing entirely.

The next phase of the SpaceX story may no longer be just about launches or Starlink subscribers. It may increasingly be about whether Musk can turn excess AI compute into a recurring revenue engine powerful enough to sit alongside both.

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