SpaceX's Starlink could see capacity rise as much as seven-fold under new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules approved this week, a regulatory shift aimed at improving satellite internet speed, reliability and costs.

FCC Updates Decades-Old Satellite Sharing Rules

The FCC voted Thursday to modernize satellite spectrum-sharing rules, replacing 1990s-era limits that restricted newer non-geostationary systems such as Starlink. The agency said the new performance-based framework accounts for modern technologies, including adaptive coding and modulation, and could allow space-based broadband providers to deliver up to seven times more capacity.

“This change could also unlock more than $2 billion in economic benefits for the American people and up to seven-fold more capacity for space-based broadband services,” said the agency in a press release.

The agency first outlined the measure in early April, saying it would allow "greater and more intensive use" of wireless spectrum for space activities.

SpaceX Rivals Warn Of Interference Risks

The approval adds to SpaceX's recent regulatory momentum. In January, the FCC allowed the company to deploy another 7,500 second-generation Starlink satellites, saying they could support direct-to-cell connectivity outside the United States, supplemental U.S. coverage and internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

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