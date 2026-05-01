Elon Musk's SpaceX Could Be Fast-Tracked Into S&P 500 After IPO Under Proposed Rule Changes

The S&P 500, managed by S&P Global Dow Jones Indices, on Thursday, announced it was beginning consultation on rule changes that could potentially help Elon Musk-led SpaceX gain an expedited entry into the index.

S&P 500 Rule Changes

The rule changes include letting IPOs enter the index six months after their debut on an eligible index instead of a 12-month period, according to current rules.

The index also proposed eliminating a minimum Investable Weight Factor (IWF) of 0.10 for megacap companies. The IWF is a methodology used to calculate the number of shares of a company available to trade on the market.

Notably, the proposed rule changes also eliminate profitability requirements for megacap companies. Current rules require a company to be profitable on a GAAP basis for 12 months to be considered for the index, but that rule could be eliminated.

The index shared that multiple megacap companies were going public in 2026, while also having reached or may reach megacap status “without positive net income from continuing operations,” the index shared, adding that the companies “may pose unique challenges for index methodologies… which were originally designed for more conventional listing profiles.”

Nasdaq Rule Changes

Dual-Class Shares, Mars Colonies

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