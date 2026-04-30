President Donald Trump joked Wednesday that he would have "no trouble" becoming an astronaut, asking during an Oval Office meeting with NASA's Artemis II crew whether a President could fly on a mission as Elon Musk's SpaceX remains central to NASA's moon plans.

Trump Floats Presidential Trip Into Space

During the event, Trump turned to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and asked, "Is a president allowed to go up in one of these missions?"

"We can get working on that," Isaacman replied. "We'll launch more rockets, more opportunities."

Trump opened the event on Wednesday behind the Resolute Desk, saying he was proud of the crew, which included NASA commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialist Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency mission specialist Jeremy Hansen.

President Praises Crew's Courage And Fitness

The president praised the astronauts for their "unbelievable courage" and said, "to get in there, you have to be very smart. You have do a lot of things physically good." "So, I would have had no trouble making it. I'm physically very good," Trump said. "Maybe a little bit of a problem. I don’t know. We’ll have to try it sometime. Is a president allowed to go up in one of these missions?"

Asked whether he would preside over the first moon landing in more than 50 years, Trump said, "We have a shot at it."

Artemis Mission Sets Stage For Moon Return

However, some analysts have cautioned against participating in the IPO, citing major concerns about the Musk-led commercial spaceflight giant’s valuation.

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