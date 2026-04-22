Elon Musk's SpaceX Says Orbital Datacenters, Mars Colony Plans Rely On 'Unproven' Tech In Filing

Elon Musk-led SpaceX is reportedly cautioning investors looking to participate in the upcoming IPO that the company’s orbital datacenter goals, as well as plans to colonize Mars, rely on technology not yet proven, casting doubt over the projects’ commercial benefits.

Filing Shows SpaceX Taking Cautious Approach

The company laid out a far more cautious approach in filings with the SEC, saying that the “initiatives” for datacenters in orbit and “interplanetary industrialization” were in preliminary stages, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

SpaceX also said that the goals involved “significant technical complexity and unproven technologies,” while also acknowledging that the projects “may not achieve commercial viability.”

Companies are required by law to share risk factors associated with their businesses, alongside finances, via S-1 filings. The cautious approach is in contrast with Musk’s public comments on space-based AI compute and plans to colonize Mars.

SpaceX also said that orbital datacenters were going to operate in the “harsh environment of space,” which would expose the technology to a “range of ​space-related risks that could cause them to malfunction or fail,” according to the filing.

Elon Musk’s Ambitious Plans

Starship Woes

The S-1 filings also showed SpaceX acknowledging that many of its goals also depend on the success of the Starship rocket. “Any failure or delay in the development of Starship at scale or in achieving the required launch cadence, reusability and capabilities thereof would ⁠delay ​or limit our ability to execute our growth strategy,” the company said in the filing.

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