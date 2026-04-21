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SpaceX building with logo
April 21, 2026 3:19 AM 2 min read

Environmental Group To Protest At Starbase As Investors Visit SpaceX Ahead Of IPO

Texas-based environmental rights group The South Texas Environmental Justice Network said on Monday that it will hold protests outside SpaceX’s HQ in Starbase as investors visit the facility ahead of the company’s IPO.

Pressuring Pension Funds To Avoid IPO

The group’s co-founder, Bekah Hinojosa, is urging investors to boycott the IPO amid concerns about the company’s environmental impact, while also lobbying the New York City Comptroller’s office to avoid the IPO for the city’s pension fund, Reuters reported on Monday.

Hinjosa, a resident of Brownsville, which is a town near Starbase, shared that she feels like the town is “being bombed by Elon Musk.”

The report said that a failed launch at the HQ in 2023 had sent a cloud of concrete over a nearby town, as well as started a fire spanning 3.5 acres on the Boca Chica State Park land.

Cathie Wood Backs IPO

Environmental Concerns With xAI

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) recently filed a federal lawsuit against xAI, accusing the artificial intelligence startup of polluting the air in the Memphis area.

The group had earlier opposed the data center deploying gas-operated turbines, releasing harmful emissions, which were disproportionately impacting the majority-black communities in the area.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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