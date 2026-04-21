Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
SpaceX logo on a building
April 21, 2026 1:27 AM 2 min read

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Backs SpaceX's $1.75 Trillion Valuation Ahead Of IPO: 'Grounded In Plausible…'

Investor Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest on Monday backed the $1.75 trillion valuation for commercial space flight company SpaceX as it gears up for its upcoming IPO.

$1.75 Trillion Valuation Is Plausible

“Musk’s goals are ambitious by any historical standard, and SpaceX has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to compress the timelines that skeptics once assumed,” the investment firm shared.

SpaceX IPO Delay?

The comments come as bettors on prediction market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket had earlier bet on a 90% chance that the awaited IPO would get delayed beyond its original June timeline, with more than a 90% chance that the IPO would take place sometime beyond September this year.

Interestingly, some analysts have expressed concerns about SpaceX’s valuation, with some suggesting that investors participating in the IPO would likely not see strong returns on their investment because much of the value for SpaceX was already priced in.

Meanwhile, SpaceX has reportedly accelerated its vesting date, informing employees that the date when the stock option shares would become eligible for sale would be this month instead of in May.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved