‘We’re Very Open-Minded,’ Says FCC Chair

Space-Based Datacenters

Carr, during the interview, was also asked about SpaceX’s push for orbital datacenters. He highlighted the FCC’s “all gas, no brakes” approach to the space economy.

He shared that the agency was open to space-based AI compute and that the agency was reviewing Starlink’s 1 million-satellite application, but added that there were other companies submitting datacenter requests at the FCC.

Amazon’s Globalstar Deal

The Jeff Bezos-founded e-commerce giant announced it had reached an agreement to acquire Globalstar, which is a mobile satellite services operator, in a deal worth $11.57 billion. Following the deal, Globalstar’s satellite network would be integrated into Amazon’s Leo satellite constellation.

Amazon Leo vs Starlink

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Amazon offers satisfactory Momentum and Value, while also providing a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term.

Price Action: AMZN surged 3.90% to $249.25 at during the after-hours trading session on Tuesday.

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