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FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION headquarters building entrance with sign.
April 15, 2026 12:36 AM 3 min read

FCC Chair Brendan Carr Gives Nod To Amazon-Globalstar Deal As Satellite Internet Race With Elon Musk-Led SpaceX Intensifies: 'We're Very Open-Minded…'

‘We’re Very Open-Minded,’ Says FCC Chair

Space-Based Datacenters

Carr, during the interview, was also asked about SpaceX’s push for orbital datacenters. He highlighted the FCC’s “all gas, no brakes” approach to the space economy.

He shared that the agency was open to space-based AI compute and that the agency was reviewing Starlink’s 1 million-satellite application, but added that there were other companies submitting datacenter requests at the FCC.

Amazon’s Globalstar Deal

The Jeff Bezos-founded e-commerce giant announced it had reached an agreement to acquire Globalstar, which is a mobile satellite services operator, in a deal worth $11.57 billion. Following the deal, Globalstar’s satellite network would be integrated into Amazon’s Leo satellite constellation.

Amazon Leo vs Starlink

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Amazon offers satisfactory Momentum and Value, while also providing a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term.

Price Action: AMZN surged 3.90% to $249.25 at during the after-hours trading session on Tuesday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link

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