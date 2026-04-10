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Spacex,Logo,On,A,Mobile,Phone,Screen,With,Spacex,Ceo
April 10, 2026 11:04 AM 2 min read

Musk's SpaceX Reportedly Suffered $5 Billion Loss Last Year Despite High Revenue

Elon Musk’s SpaceX reportedly recorded a loss of nearly $5 billion last year, despite raking in over $18.5 billion in revenue.

The loss incurred by SpaceX includes figures from xAI, an artificial intelligence firm founded by Musk and acquired by SpaceX in February 2026.

The financial data, which consolidates the performance of both SpaceX and xAI, has only recently been disclosed, according to The Information on Thursday.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

SpaceX AI Bet, IPO Concerns Grow

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