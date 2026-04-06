The four astronauts aboard NASA's Artemis II mission reached the deepest point in space ever traveled by humans on Monday, as their Orion capsule swung toward a rare crewed flyby over the dark far side of the moon.

Lunar Flyby Puts History Within Reach

Reuters reported that the milestone came as lunar gravity pulled the spacecraft through the most dramatic phase of the nearly 10-day mission, the first human voyage into the moon's vicinity in more than half a century.

As the six-hour lunar flyby began, about two dozen lunar scientists gathered in a room next to mission control at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston to listen as the astronauts described the moon's surface in real time.

Artemis Crew Breaks Apollo 13 Distance Mark

Mission Carries Scientific And Market Ripples

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images on Shutterstock.com



