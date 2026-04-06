The four astronauts aboard NASA's Artemis II mission reached the deepest point in space ever traveled by humans on Monday, as their Orion capsule swung toward a rare crewed flyby over the dark far side of the moon.
Lunar Flyby Puts History Within Reach
Reuters reported that the milestone came as lunar gravity pulled the spacecraft through the most dramatic phase of the nearly 10-day mission, the first human voyage into the moon's vicinity in more than half a century.
As the six-hour lunar flyby began, about two dozen lunar scientists gathered in a room next to mission control at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston to listen as the astronauts described the moon's surface in real time.
Artemis Crew Breaks Apollo 13 Distance Mark
Mission Carries Scientific And Market Ripples
Photo Courtesy: Tada Images on Shutterstock.com
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.