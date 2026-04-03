Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) is pushing for complete government transparency on UFOs, telling Newsmax Wednesday that classified information he has personally reviewed would have shocked the American public if released.

“It would have set the earth on fire, this country would have come unglued,” Burchett said. “We just need to disclose it all. I’m sick of it.”

Layers Of Secrecy

Burchett, who sits on the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees, described a pattern of bureaucratic suppression that he said extends to the presidency itself. He recounted a closed-door briefing where he was told the president operates on a need-to-know basis.

“I think that says everything. There’s an arrogance,” he said.

He also raised concerns about individuals connected to sensitive programs who, he said, have died or disappeared under unexplained circumstances. “The only thing that ties them together is outer space,” he said.

How The Debate Reignited

The Pentagon has maintained that its All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office found no verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial activity. NASA has separately called for better data collection over louder speculation.

The registration of the domain aliens.gov in March added further intrigue, though the site remains inactive.

Prediction market traders have taken note of the political noise but remain broadly skeptical that formal government confirmation is imminent.

Burchett was direct: “The public has a right to know.”

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