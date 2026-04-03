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LOS ANGELES, USA. April 13, 2024: Elon Musk at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Awards at the Academy Museum.
April 3, 2026 5:22 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk Denies SpaceX Quietly Lifted IPO Target Toward $2 Trillion: 'Don't Believe Everything…'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has rubbished reports of the commercial space flight giant targeting a $2 trillion valuation ahead of the company’s awaited IPO.

Don’t Believe Everything You Read

On Thursday, influencer Mario Nawfal posted on X, sharing that the company had boosted its IPO target to a “valuation above $2 trillion,” citing a report by financial media outlet Bloomberg.

Responding to the influencer’s post, Musk denied the reports of a possible $2 trillion valuation. “Don't believe everything you read,” Musk said.

SpaceX’s IPO

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Rule Changes

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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