Elon Musk Denies SpaceX Quietly Lifted IPO Target Toward $2 Trillion: 'Don't Believe Everything…'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has rubbished reports of the commercial space flight giant targeting a $2 trillion valuation ahead of the company’s awaited IPO.

Don’t Believe Everything You Read

On Thursday, influencer Mario Nawfal posted on X, sharing that the company had boosted its IPO target to a “valuation above $2 trillion,” citing a report by financial media outlet Bloomberg.

Responding to the influencer’s post, Musk denied the reports of a possible $2 trillion valuation. “Don't believe everything you read,” Musk said.

SpaceX’s IPO

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Rule Changes

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