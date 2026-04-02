Ross Gerber Compares Artemis 2 To Apollo Mission As NASA Returns To The Moon

Investor Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki has hailed NASA’s Artemis Program to the Moon, drawing parallels between it and the Apollo mission from the 60s and 70s.

Cost Of Original Apollo Mission In 2026

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, the investor hailed the launch of the Artemis 2 mission, drawing parallels with the Apollo program. “The original Apollo mission to the Moon cost the US $25 billion over 13 years,” Gerber said, adding that adjusted for inflation in 2026, the cost would translate to over “$300 billion.”

“The current Artemis mission has spent $93 billion,” Gerber said, sharing that it was an “exciting time for space flight.” The investor also wished the Artemis 2 crew luck.

It remains unclear where the investor got the $300 billion figure from. However, when referencing the original $25 billion figure with data from the U.S. Consumer Price Index, which is maintained by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the actual amount, when adjusted for inflation in 2026, would translate to roughly $184 billion.

When calculated from 1961, when the program’s first flight took place on October 27 from Cape Canaveral in Florida with the Saturn-Apollo 1, the figure would translate to approximately $273 billion.

Artemis 2 Lifts Off

NASA successfully launched Artemis 2 from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 6:35 p.m. ET, sending four astronauts on a 10-day trip around the moon that would serve as a crucial test flight for future missions.

The crew comprises four members, with NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch joined by the Canadian Space Agency's (CSA) Jeremy Hansen.

The launch was hailed by President Donald Trump as a historic moment for the U.S. “We are WINNING, in Space, on Earth, and everywhere in between — Economically, Militarily, and now, BEYOND THE STARS,” Trump said in a post on the social media platform Truth Social.

NASA Moonbase

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