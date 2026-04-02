Elon Musk's SpaceX Files FCC Complaint Against Amazon Over Orbital Debris Violations

Dispensing Satellites Higher Than Stipulated

In a letter to the agency on Wednesday, SpaceX accused Amazon of violating its approved debris mitigation plan by “dispensing satellites 50-90 km higher than authorized and without adequate coordination or information sharing,” adding that the violations pose a threat to other systems.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

SpaceX alleged that the approval says the e-commerce giant would place its satellites at an altitude of nearly 400km, but Amazon “launched eight times into orbits with insertion altitudes above 450 km without submitting any amended orbital

debris mitigation plan,” SpaceX said. The company also accused Amazon of not providing “sufficiently accurate ephemerides to facilitate post-deployment deconfliction.”

Starlink satellites had to execute “30 collision avoidance maneuvers” within hours of Amazon’s launch on February 12, 2026, which led to “unmitigable collision risks with dozens of operational spacecraft.”

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