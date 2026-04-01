Amazon Deal Talks Lift Globalstar Shares

Amazon Pushes Harder Into Satellite Race

A deal with Globalstar could strengthen Amazon's low-Earth-orbit satellite internet business, dubbed Leo, as it pushes toward commercial service. Amazon has launched more than 200 satellites since April 2025 and is seeking more time from the FCC to meet a mid-2026 deployment deadline for roughly 1,600 satellites.

Amazon is trying to catch up to Elon Musk’s SpaceX, whose Starlink network already has a huge lead in both the number of satellites and the number of users.

SpaceX, Earnings Add More Moving Parts

Globalstar already has launch agreements tied to SpaceX’s replacement satellites and third-generation network buildout, which keeps the company connected to one of the most important operating platforms in the space economy.

A report by Bloomberg in October 2025 suggested that GSAT was exploring a potential sale and held early discussions with SpaceX.

Globalstar's next major catalyst could arrive around its estimated May 7 earnings report, with analysts expecting the company to narrow its loss to 1 cent a share from 16 cents a year earlier. Analysts also expect revenue to rise to $70.59 million from $60.03 million, signaling stronger top-line growth even as profitability remains under pressure.

Price Action: Globalstar shares were up 3.18% at $68.53 on Wednesday and surged 15.36% in after-hours trading to $79.06, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Globalstar stock has a Momentum in the 97th percentile and Value in the 2nd percentile.

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