NASA launched Artemis II from Kennedy Space Center at 6:35 p.m. ET, sending four astronauts on a 10-day trip around the moon and back.

Historic Lunar Test Flight

The crew, which comprises Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Canada's Jeremy Hansen, became the first people to head toward the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972 and the first astronauts ever launched by NASA's Space Launch System rocket.

The mission will not land on the moon. Instead, NASA designed Artemis II as a major test flight for future lunar missions and for its broader plan to build a sustained human presence there. During the mission, the crew is expected to travel farther from Earth than any humans before, helping NASA gather data for the next phase of its moon program.

Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Firefly and BlackSky Edge Higher

RKLB shares rose 1.57% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $66.55 after rising 2.02% through the day.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is the company responsible for building a space‑based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly to standard mobile phones via its BlueBird satellite constellation.

ASTS shares rose 0.87% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $84.72 after rising 1.35% through the day.

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