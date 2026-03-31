NASA's Artemis 2 Set For April 1 Launch: What To Know About The Moon Mission

Artemis 2: What Is It?

The Artemis 2 mission will launch on April 1, 2026, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will be a crewed flyby mission around the moon. The mission will last for 10 days. Artemis 2 is also set to be the first mission where a crew will be aboard the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft.

The Astronauts would be on board the Orion spacecraft, which would carry and sustain the crew on Artemis missions and land them back on Earth. NASA says that Astronauts on the missions would periodically fly the spacecraft manually during the flight around the moon and back.

The Artemis 2 mission will serve as a test for the planned Artemis 3 mission, which would mark humanity’s return to the lunar surface in 2028. It will also test and demonstrate optical communications to and from Earth using the Orion Artemis II Optical Communications System. The Artemis program was established in 2017.

Artemis 2’s Crew

The mission will comprise four crew members, with NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch joined by the Canadian Space Agency’s (CSA) Jeremy Hansen. Wiseman is a U.S. Navy test pilot who spent six months at the International Space Station (ISS) in 2014. Glover, on the other hand, is a former test pilot who served as the pilot on the SpaceX Crew 1 mission.

Koch is an electrical engineer and physicist who has been an astronaut since 2013. She spent 328 days at the ISS, marking the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman in 2019. Hansen, on the other hand, is a former fighter jet pilot who joined the CSA in 2009.

NASA’s Moonbase Roadmap

NASA had also earlier touted its goal to build nuclear reactors on the surface of the moon, aiming to keep the U.S. ahead of China and Russia.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Pandora Pictures / Shutterstock.com